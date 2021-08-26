UCC announces protocols for the new academic year

Students at University College Cork (UCC) will have shorter lectures, with face-to-face teaching operating at 80 percent of the pre-Covid room capacity when they return to campus next month.

UCC president Professor John O’Halloran outlined the measures for the new academic year in an email sent to students earlier this week.

“The past 18 months have been a challenging time for you and I thank you all for your resilience, co-operation and hard work throughout the period of this pandemic,” he said.

“The latest guidelines for our sector can give us cause for renewed optimism as we welcome a return to greater on-campus activity for the university in the coming weeks.

“We very much look forward to delivering the on-campus UCC student experience to you once more.”

Professor O’Halloran said face-to-face teaching will be permitted but students are to wear face coverings during lectures.

An overall cap of 200 attendees, including the lecturer, will be applied in large lecture theatres.

Another key point outlined in the email was that lecture times will be reduced to ensure sufficient time for a changeover.

It will mean that for a traditional one-hour slot, the lecture will start five minutes after the hour, with 45 minutes of teaching time, and then 10 minutes at the end for students to vacate prior to the arrival of the next class.

For two-hour lecture slots, lecturers have been asked to consider having an outdoor break at the midpoint.

Boole Library and Brookfield Library will be open for extended periods this academic year, with the current pre-booking system remaining in place.

Library users will also be required to wear face masks.

Professor O’Halloran said the measures will be kept under constant review by the university’s management team.

For further information on all of the measures can be found here.