Wed, 18 Aug, 2021 - 14:59

WATCH: Further sightings of Wally the Walrus in Cork

Wally the Walrus paid a visit to Crookhaven on Wednesday morning. Picture: Gary Finn.

Amy Nolan

West Cork has proven a hit with Wally the Walrus, with Ireland's flippered friend most recently paying a visit to Crookhaven.

The 800kg male walrus has been sighted relaxing on a small pleasure boat in the harbour.

It comes after he was recently spotted near Broadstrand in Courtmacsherry.

The well-travelled walrus was first sighted in Irish waters in March and has since visited Wales, France, Spain, and England.

Now back in Ireland, Wally has left a trail of destruction in his wake, clambering onto small boats and ribs, causing thousands of euro worth of damage. 

Seal Rescue Ireland (SRI) had appealed to the public for an unused rib or pontoon as a hang out spot for the walrus who has become an internet sensation.

Yesterday, the Irish Examiner reported that Wally is to get a ‘floating couch’ in an effort to prevent him from sinking more boats.

SRI's Melanie Croce said the group have now secured a floating pontoon for Wally, which has three raised sides which makes it resemble a couch.

The pontoon is now ready to be deployed in busy harbour areas over the coming days if the walrus returns. 

It is hoped that towels used to catch Wally's scent from the small vessels which he boarded last month will help encourage Wally to use the pontoon.

Ms Croce said the SRI have also secured the use of a disused rib which is easier to transport and install, but their response will depend on where and when the walrus is next sighted.

