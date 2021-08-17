Legislation to ban use of credit cards in gambling to be brought forward by Cork TD

CORK TD Thomas Gould is pledging to bring legislation before the Dáil to ban the use of credit cards in gambling.

The Sinn Féin Cork North Central TD made the promise in launching his party’s gambling policy today.

He said: “This policy would see real regulation on advertising, a social fund to support gambling addiction services, a ban on gambling with credit cards and other real protections for those harmed by gambling.

"It is vitally important that people cannot gamble with money they don’t have.”

He added: “It is time we got serious about this. Over 55,000 people suffering in this state deserve better. Young people deserve better. Sinn Féin have a plan that would take gambling regulation in this state from the dark ages and make gambling addiction a public health concern. It’s time to show leadership and to act. The solutions are there if the political will is there.”

He said that Ireland has some of the highest problem gambling rates in 15-16-year-olds in Europe, and that current legislation failed to keep pace with the online world.

He commended the government’s commitment in bringing forward a Gambling Control Bill by the end of September, and appointing a Gambling Regulator by the end of the year.

However, he said: “We have to remember that the first Gambling Control Bill was published in 2013 and has sat gathering dust since. In the meantime, people, particularly those in recovery and young people, are suffering because of a lack of action. This isn’t acceptable. They’re bombarded with gambling advertising on social media, during sports matches and while watching television. Young people can sign up to online gambling without any age verification for often a 72-hour window.”