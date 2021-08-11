JYSK to open new store in Cork; 15 jobs to be created

Danish homeware company JYSK has announced they are to open a new store in Cork in October.

The new store will be located at Eastgate, Little Island.

A spokesperson for the company said the Cork store will create 15 jobs, 10-12 of those being full-time positions, with the additional being part-time roles.

JYSK also has a store in Youghal.

The new store in Little Island is one of six new stores the company plans to open in Ireland by the end of this year.

The opening of these new stores sees an investment of €7 million by the brand and the creation of up to 90 new jobs nationally.

JYSK first launched in Ireland in April 2019 and currently employs 150 people across its nine stores.

"When we launched JYSK in Ireland, we announced that we would open 15 new stores in the first two years.

"The pandemic hampered our plans a little, but we are back on track and look forward to opening six stores by the end of 2021 to bring our total in Ireland to 15.

"We have ambitious plans for JYSK in Ireland in the coming years," commented Roni Tuominen, Country Manager for JYSK UK and Ireland.

"At JYSK, we very much believe in the future of physical retail, and while online sales have been successful over the past year and a half, we also know that a lot of our customers have missed going to physical stores.

"It is quite simple.

"Most customers still want to visit a physical store, touch and feel the products, and get great service and guidance from our JYSK colleagues.

"That is something we are great at in JYSK," he added.

In addition to the opening of the new Cork store, the other new JYSK stores will open in Ashbourne in August, Carlow in September, Tralee in October, and in Limerick and Dundalk in November.