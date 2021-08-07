Nostalgia: A glimpse at Skibbereen's fascinating history 

There have been jubilant scenes in Skibbereen this week with the return of Ireland's Olympic rowing medalists.

Fintan McCarthy, Paul O’Donovan and Emily Hegarty, who all hail from the town, received their heroes' welcome on Sunday evening.

On Monday they were joined by reserve team members, Paul’s brother Gary and Lydia Heaphy, as well as Aoife Casey, who competed in the lightweight women’s double skull at a function organised by the local rowing club.

Taoiseach, Micheál Martin, Foreign Affairs Minister, Simon Coveney, and Sports Minister, Jack Chambers, were among those who attended the function.

Taking to Twitter after the event, the Taoiseach said the athletes have "inspired generations of Irish Olympians to come".

Fair day in Skibbereen, in August 1937.

This week's Nostalgia takes a look back at other significant events in Skibbereen's rich history.

Olympic rowing medalists aside, Skibbereen and its nearby villages are the home to many international celebrities including Oscar-winning film producer Lord David Puttnam and actor Jeremy Irons.

Skibbereen was also one of the locations chosen to shoot the 1994 hit film War of the Buttons, produced by Lord Puttnam.

Speaking at a reunion of the cast in 2018 Lord Puttnam said he has cherished memories of the time spent making the film.

Jeremy Irons pictured in 1998 with some young autograph hunters at the Skibbereen Welcome Home week. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

"This movie holds a very special place in my heart because I live in Skibbereen and it is the only time I got to make a movie while living at home," he said.

Amongst Skibbereen's historic buildings is The Eldon Hotel, a family-run business that opened in 1885, and one of the last places Michael Collins visited before he was shot in an ambush later that evening in 1922.

Indeed the hotel is widely thought to be the location where Collins had his last meal.

The Eldon Hotel, Bridge Street Skibbereen, pictured in the late 1960s.

According to Skibbereen & District Chamber of Commerce, Collins also had links to local newspaper, The Southern Star.

Founded in 1889 Collins was one of the shareholders of the paper.

This newspaper superseded The Skibbereen Eagle, a newspaper founded in 1857 which became famous by declaring it was “keeping an eye on the Tsar of Russia” over his expansionist designs on China.

In its earlier history, the Skibbereen area was one of the worst affected by the Great Famine, with up to 10,000 Famine victims buried in the Famine Burial Pits of Abbeystrowry Cemetery.

Today, Skibbereen's fortunes have taken a turn for the better, with the thriving town sometimes referred to as the 'capital of West Cork'.

It is also considered to be somewhat of a lucky spot when it comes to lottery wins.

In 2005 as part of the British Association (BA) Festival of Science in Trinity College Dublin, Professor Richard Wiseman from the University of Hertfordshire conducted an experiment to test whether Skibbereen was the luckiest Lotto town in Ireland.

Skibbereen town square in the 1970s. Photo: Anne Minihane

Purchasing 50 quick-pick tickets in Ringsend in Dublin and 50 tickets in Skibbereen, Wiseman's experiment did not find that Skibbereen was any luckier.

However, over the years there have been multiple jackpot wins in the town.