'Steps need to be put in place': Call for busking regulations in Cork city 

Independent councillor for Cork North Central Ken O’Flynn said he had been contacted by a former resident in a city centre apartment who had left her home because relentless busking on her doorstep had made her life unbearable.
He said it was eight years since he first submitted a motion to Cork City Council requesting a limit for busking times and a repertoire of at least 20 songs for each performer.
He also called for amplification to be restricted and suggested a distance of 50m between musicians.
Mr O’Flynn added that the issue is only getting worse.
“I recently had one woman who moved out because she was demented from buskers playing loudly outside her window at 2am,” Mr Flynn said.
“People forget that, even though they are in an urban area, there can still be apartments over shops where this is causing serious disturbance.”