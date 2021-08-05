Thu, 05 Aug, 2021 - 12:40

New head of Crawford College of Art and Design appointed

MTU governing body has appointed Rose McGrath as the new head of Crawford College of Art and Design.

Amy Nolan

THE MTU governing body has appointed Rose McGrath as the new head of Crawford College of Art and Design.

Ms McGrath, who takes over from Catherine Fehily, steps into her new role from September 1.

Commenting on her appointment, Ms McGrath said she is honoured to take up the role of head of MTU Crawford College of Art and Design.

“I will endeavour to ensure the Crawford’s long-standing history is respected and nurtured.

“The Crawford has three distinctive departments; Arts in Health and Education, Art and Applied Art and Media Communications.

Art gives us so many ways to see and interpret the world and it connects us with our history, our future and the environment around us.

“Cultural, health and educational experiences in the arts are a lifeline for a countries citizens and should be fostered, encouraged and be part of every student’s college experience.

“Design and digital media bring dynamic content creation to all digital platforms where storytelling and entertainment comes alive, user interaction becomes seamless and digital experiences from health to education become accessible and essential in our daily lives,” she continued.

Ms McGrath currently holds the position of head of department for media communications at MTU Crawford College of Art and Design – a role she has been in for the past 13 years.

“I have been very fortunate to have held the position of head of department for the media communications for 13 years which has given me the management experience, love of the art, design and media and the ability to deliver results in a constantly evolving educational environment.

“I am excited to be in a position to contribute at a strategic level to the transformational change happening in Munster Technical University and the opportunities it presents for the Crawford students, staff and the region,” she said.

