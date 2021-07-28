Two popular Cork businesses announce temporary closure as staff members get tested for Covid

Popular seaside eateries Bunnyconnellan Coastal Restaurant and The Lodge Bar & Kitchen have announced they will be closed tomorrow and Friday as staff members need to be tested for Covid-19.

The businesses, both located Myrtleville, took to social media this afternoon to make the announcement.

"To our customers, safety for everyone is our priority," Bunnyconnellan said.

"Unfortunately, we will close our premises tomorrow Thursday and Friday due to staff members being tested for Covid-19.

"We apologise for any inconvenience caused. Take care," they continued.

A similar statement was issued on social media by The Lodge Bar & Kitchen.

"To our customers, safety is our priority.

"Unfortunately, we will close our premises tomorrow Thursday and Friday due to staff members being tested for Covid-19.

"We apologise for any inconvenience caused and we will keep you updated."