Minister logs into Cabinet meeting from hub on Cork island

MINISTER for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys attended Tuesday’s Cabinet meeting from Bere Island.

The minister was visiting the island yesterday where she availed of a high-speed broadband hub to securely attend the meeting.

The broadband hub on Bere Island is one of hundreds of facilities across the country that provide high-speed quality broadband, allowing people to work and study remotely.

Speaking after the Government meeting, the minister said: “Over a year ago, the idea of attending a meeting of Cabinet from such a remote location like Bere Island would have been seen as far-fetched.

“But remote working is now a reality the length and breadth of the country, including on our offshore islands.

“I was really pleased to avail of the excellent and secure facilities here on Bere Island.”