Minister logs into Cabinet meeting from hub on Cork island

Wed, 28 Jul, 2021 - 08:50Minister logs into Cabinet meeting from hub on Cork island Minister Heather Humphreys TD pictured at the Bere Island Heritage Centre before commencing a Cabinet Meeting yesterday. Pic: Brian LougheedRoisin BurkeMINISTER for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys attended Tuesday's Cabinet meeting from Bere Island.The minister was visiting the island yesterday where she availed of a high-speed broadband hub to securely attend the meeting.The broadband hub on Bere Island is one of hundreds of facilities across the country that provide high-speed quality broadband, allowing people to work and study remotely.Speaking after the Government meeting, the minister said: "Over a year ago, the idea of attending a meeting of Cabinet from such a remote location like Bere Island would have been seen as far-fetched."But remote working is now a reality the length and breadth of the country, including on our offshore islands."I was really pleased to avail of the excellent and secure facilities here on Bere Island."