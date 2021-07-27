Tue, 27 Jul, 2021 - 17:06

Fundraising events to take place in West Cork this weekend in memory of Tadhg Murphy

Fundraising events to take place in West Cork this weekend in memory of Tadhg Murphy

19-year-old Tadhg Murphy, from Glengarriff, an apprentice plumber, was involved in a car accident along with his friend, Michael Bowen, on the morning of August 3, 2020.

John Bohane

FUNDRAISING events will be held in West Cork during the August bank holiday weekend in memory of a young man who died following a car accident last year.

The proceeds are earmarked for the Irish Community Air Ambulance service. The air ambulance provides safe and timely, nationwide emergency medical care to those seriously ill or injured.

19-year-old Tadhg Murphy, from Glengarriff, an apprentice plumber, was in a car accident with his friend, Michael Bowen, on the morning of August 3, 2020.

Tadhg was described as a wonderful young man, who loved his family and friends.

The community of Glengarriff, Adrigole, and beyond rallied around Tadhg’s family in the aftermath.

Two local boys, Luke Harrington and Fergal O’Sullivan, who were also in the accident, were saved. That and the support of the entire community have kept Tadhg’s family going through this painful year.

The family has decided to hold a fundraiser in aid of the Irish Community Air Ambulance to show their gratitude to them and in memory of Tadhg.

The fundraising will commence with a collection in Bantry town on Friday, July 30. A Gaelic football match between Glengarriff and Adrigole will be played later that evening, at 8.45pm in Adrigole.

On Saturday, July 31, a sponsored walk will take place from the Wild Atlantic Bar, Adrigole, to Glengarriff at 3pm. A raffle will be conducted in Glengarriff village after the walk.

The Irish Community Air Ambulance has responded to more than 1,000 incidents from its base in Rathcoole, County Cork, since it was established in July 2019.

The charity heli-med service is staffed by advanced paramedics and EMTs from the National Ambulance Service. It brings patients to the hospital that best suits their life-saving needs. Each mission costs an average of €3,500. The service is not government-funded and relies solely on fundraising.

Donations can be made to the fundraising events online via the following address: www.idonate.ie/memorialtadhgmurphy

More in this section

Convicted murderer sentenced to eight years for throwing another another victim's body into Cork river Convicted murderer sentenced to eight years for throwing another another victim's body into Cork river
Irish Life Health Junior and U23 Indoors Cork student named as Cork City Sports Athletic Person of the Month
100 people permitted to attend weddings from August 5 100 people permitted to attend weddings from August 5
CC FORESTRY OWNER PROTEST

Education Minister confirms plans are in place for the full reopening of schools

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom
“I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist” “I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist”

Latest

National News

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Catch up on the latest episode of Annie May and the Hit Brigade written and read by  Mahito Indi Henderson.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more