BALLYVOLANE’S Leeds AFC schoolboy and youth player of the year award winners received a special surprise when presented with their trophies in a ceremony at the club last week.

Each schoolboy player received the seal of approval from the current Champions League winners, Chelsea.

To mark the special day for the players receiving awards, the West London club, whose roll of honour includes six league titles, eight FA Cups, two Champions League titles, two Europa Leagues and two Cup Winners’ Cups, took the time to congratulate each of the northside Cork club’s outstanding performers.

The letter read: “On behalf of all the players and staff at Chelsea Football Club, I would like to congratulate you on your achievement and wish you all the best for the future.

“The team and everyone here at Chelsea Football Club send their best wishes on your very special day.”

Leeds described the letter as a “fantastic gesture” from the Premier League club who boasts France World Cup winner N’Golo Kante and European Championship winner Jorginho of Italy among their squad.

Leeds AFC Schoolboy and Youths Awards were sponsored by Domino’s Pizza Cork. The role of honour for 2021 included:

U10: Bobby Harrington and Bodhi Yelverton.

Liam Waters, Under 12 Most Improved Player with his sister, Libbie, dad Trevor and grandad, Gerry Miller.

U12: Shay Finnegan, Daragh O’Driscoll, Craig Virgo and Liam Waters.

Darragh O'Driscoll, Under 12 A Most Improved Player, Under 12 manager, Garreth Fitzgerald and Shay Finnegan, Under 12 Player of the Year.

U13: Steven Daly and Cillian O’Keeffe.

Shay Finnegan, Under 12 Player of the Year with his family, Gavin, Caoimhe and Niamh Finnegan.

U14: Ciaran Wallace, Dylan O’Rourke, Zach Forde and Ryan Hackett.

Ryan Hackett, Under 14 Most Improved Player with dad, Paul Hackett.

U15: Andrew Horgan, Peter O’Mahony, Seán O’Leary and Jake Brosnan.

U17: John O’Sullivan, Conor Sheehan and Martin Murphy.

Dylan O'Rourke, Under 14 Player of the Year with his dad, Liam O'Rourke.