Sun, 25 Jul, 2021 - 19:44

WATCH: Cork Pride kicks off in colourful Land to Lee launch

Cork Pride takes place between 24 July and 1 August. Photograph: Leah Farrell / RollingNews.ie

Maeve Lee

CORK Pride has officially kicked off with a colourful Land to Lee launch.

The Cork Pride festival will take place until 1 August with plenty of events organised across Cork.

The festival’s mission is to celebrate the diverse culture of Corks LGBT+ community.

The programme for this year includes a mixture of both in-person and virtual events.

It all kicked off this weekend with the official launch of Cork Pride and the raising of the Pride flag by Deputy Lord Mayor Cllr Mary Rose Desmond.

The launch was followed by a Flash Parade through the streets of towns across Cork to highlight some of the community supports available and to bring some Pride to the towns.

Other events throughout the week including the Cork LGBT+ interactive walking history tour with Orla Egan, the Welcome To The Community: Coming Out Evening, providing a space for those that may be struggling with the Coming Out process and the Party at the Port with live music by Stephanie Rainey, Sparkle, and DJ Marty Guilfoyle.

More information is available here.

