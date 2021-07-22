Thu, 22 Jul, 2021 - 15:35

Cork friends to take on cycling challenge to raise funds for access to vaccines in developing countries

Cork friends to take on cycling challenge to raise funds for access to vaccines in developing countries

The 10 Cork friends taking part in the Ring of Kerry cycle to raise funds for access to vaccines in developing countries are Charlie O’Regan, Paul Kiernan, James Kiernan, Paul Derham, David Fitzgerald, Ben Burns, Will Foley, Phil O’Leary, Hugh O’Halloran, and Rory Daly.

Breda Graham

A group of Cork friends are taking on the challenge of the Ring of Kerry this weekend to raise funds to help get vaccines to the most remote and isolated developing countries.

The 10 friends have raised over €2,750 for UNICEF’s Get a Vaccine, Give a Vaccine initiative ahead of taking on the 170km Ring of Kerry Cycle, one of the toughest cycling routes in the country.

Speaking to The Echo, organiser of the dedicated GoFundMe page, Paul Kiernan said that while they do not have cycling experience, they intend to complete the challenging route in about 10 hours, starting from Derrynane in South-West Kerry on Saturday, July 24.

He said that while many people are fortunate enough to receive a vaccine over the coming months, many throughout the world will not be afforded that opportunity and hopes that their efforts will make a small positive difference by funding vaccines for those most vulnerable across the world.

“We’re all friends from Cork, all the same friend group and played rugby together in UCC RFC. 

We planned on doing the cycle because we’re down in Kerry that week so we decided to do the Ring of Kerry and said it would be great to do it for a charity.

“We sat down and thought about what would be the best charity to go for at this time and considering that we’re all in our late 20s and getting vaccinated at the moment and the fact it’s so topical in the news, that it would be great to do the cycle to fund vaccines in developing countries.

“We saw that UNICEF was doing this campaign online and it just looked like a great campaign. They’re funding millions of vaccines across developing countries that can’t get access to the vaccines and we thought it would be great to get behind it, even if it makes a small difference,” he said.

The friend group hope that the funds will help get vaccines delivered to the most remote and isolated places in the world, ensure vaccines are stored safely using secure cold chain equipment, that health workers are vaccinated and protected against Covid-19, and that vulnerable families and children receive the life-saving care they need to survive.

It’s important that everyone has access to a vaccine. We are so fortunate here, if we have to wait three months it’s really nothing in the scheme of things when there are people who don’t have access to vaccines at all.

The 10 friends taking part in the cycle are Charlie O’Regan, Paul Kiernan, James Kiernan, Paul Derham, David Fitzgerald, Ben Burns, Will Foley, Phil O’Leary, Hugh O’Halloran, and Rory Daly.

Those who wish to donate can click here.

Read More

Residents near Páirc Uí Chaoimh highlight 'dissatisfaction' over decision enabling GAA to submit planning application

More in this section

Covid latest: 1,189 additional cases of Covid-19 confirmed Covid latest: 1,189 additional cases of Covid-19 confirmed
Residents raise concerns about power outages after some homes left without electricity overnight Residents raise concerns about power outages after some homes left without electricity overnight
Garda stock Long tailbacks currently being experienced in Cork after spill from truck carrying concrete 
Pfizer vaccine now available from 44 pharmacies in Cork

Pfizer vaccine now available from 44 pharmacies in Cork

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom
“I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist” “I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist”

Latest

National News

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Catch up on the latest episode of Annie May and the Hit Brigade written and read by  Mahito Indi Henderson.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more