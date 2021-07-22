Tour de Munster charity cycle ready to hit the roads of Munster

Participants are currently adding the finishing touches to their training preparations as they gear up to tackle the Tour de Munster charity cycle in aid of Down Syndrome Ireland Munster branches.

The participants will embark on a 600km route across the six Munster counties from August 5th to 8th.

The annual Tour de Munster charity cycle has raised a phenomenal €3.4 million for its beneficiaries since it started back in 2001.

This year’s tour will be kicking off from The English Market on Grand Parade on Thursday, August 5. It will return to Cork on Sunday, August 8 as the cyclists finish up the iconic and demanding St. Patrick’s Hill.

Looking forward to this year’s tour, Paul Sheridan founder of Tour de Munster said:

“The Tour is a real endurance test for participants. A huge amount of hard work and dedication goes into preparing for a tour like this. These cyclists dedicate months to training and fundraising. Without their support, none of this would be possible.”

Paul continued:

“As we make our way through the six counties of Munster and are encouraged by the wonderful branches of Down Syndrome Ireland, it’s all the motivation we need to keep pedaling.

"Every cent raised makes a difference to the amazing children and adults who are members of these branches."

"We hope the public can show their support and donate whatever they can," he added.

Ryan Mulroy pictured at last year's Tour de Munster.

Speaking ahead of this year's tour, Debbie Kelleher, Care Coordinator with Down Syndrome Cork said:

“The funds raised by the cyclists, sponsors and supporters each year make a huge difference to the lives of those with Down syndrome as well as their families. I would like to thank Paul Sheridan for his continued passion and vision over the past 11 years.”

Cycling legend and avid supporter of the Tour, Sean Kelly will once again take to the road on August 5th, which will see amateur cyclists travel across all six counties in Munster, make their way through its beautiful cities, towns and villages in their quest to raise vital funds and awareness for Down Syndrome Ireland’s Munster branches.