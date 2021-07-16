'Flying Corkman' honoured on the 40th anniversary of establishing new Irish land speed record

A presentation was made to Mel Nolan this morning to mark the 40th anniversary of the Cork sports star establishing a new Irish land speed record of 294.56Km/Hr over the Flying Kilometre on the Carrigrohane Straight.

He proceeded to set a new 1000cc Flying Mile Record of 289.46Km / hr. and hit a top speed of 307.510 Km/hr. The Deputy Lord Mayor Cllr Fergal Dennehy presented Mel with a framed image from the day to mark the occasion.

Mel, who is known as the ‘Flying Corkman’ said this morning's presentation meant a lot to him.

“It was a fantastic morning. There was a great turnout. It meant a lot to me. It is great to remember it. The 40 years have gone by so fast. I am still here and going strong.”

Cllr. Fergal Dennehy, presenting a framed copy of the front page of the Evening Echo from July 1981 to Mel Nolan and Denis Collins, team manager, (left) at the Carrigrohane (Straight) Road, Cork. Also present were David O'Brien, city librarian, and Christopher O'Sullivan, T.D. (right).

The Carrigrohane “Straight” Road is one of a few roads in Europe where a record can be run as it is within 1 degree of flatness over the 2.2 miles.

The Togher man broke the record on his home-built turbocharged motorcycle.

The Cork sporting hero can still recall his heroics from that fateful morning.

“I can remember that fateful morning so well. It was a great achievement. It was a big morning for Cork."

"There was a big turnout at 4.30am that morning. The road was closed until 8am. The atmosphere was electric. I can still recall the mist hanging over the grass in the Lee Fields.

“I got my first world record in England, but I really wanted the Irish land speed record and to set a world record at home. The Irish land speed record still stands but the world record is gone. Records are made to be broken,” he added.

The 75-year-old said he still follows sport as passionately as ever today.

“I still follow sports. GP Racing is my favourite. Lots of Cork people have done so well in motorsport. It is nice to play my part in Cork sports history.”

David O'Brien, Cork City Librarian, paid tribute to Mel.

“If Mel had his way he would be out on the road competing again. He is an extraordinary individual. It was great to commemorate such a special achievement.”

Mr O’Brien said Cork City Library has plans to honour Mel’s great achievement going forward.

“We have arranged for Mel to be interviewed about his achievement. This footage will then be released during Heritage Week which is the third week of August.

“We are hoping to do a major exhibition in the autumn. Mel’s achievement has sparked off a discussion on motorsport in Cork.

"We will do a photo and possibly interactive exhibition on motorsport in Cork over the last century,” he added.