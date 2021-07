TWO councillors in Cork have called for the anniversary of the construction of the Church of St Anne Shandon to be celebrated.

Fianna Fáil’s Tony Fitzgerald and Independent Kieran McCarthy have asked that Cork City Council, in partnership with the parish of Shandon and Diocese of Cork, mark the 300th anniversary of the construction of the church, recognising its impact on the citizens of Cork city and its unique landmark for Cork citizens and beyond.

The motion was raised at the North West Local Area meeting, with Director of Operations David Joyce responding: “Discussions will be held with Bishop Colton and Church representatives to identify an appropriate means to celebrate the anniversary.”

The church was built in 1722 as a chapel of ease to the former St. Mary’s Church Shandon, which was originally situated on the site but was destroyed in the Seige of Cork in 1690.

The site where St Anne's stands and St Mary's stood, has been a site of worship since before medieval times.