Subgroup on aviation formed to 'look at specific challenges' faced by those in the industry

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has confirmed that a subgroup on aviation has been created to look at the specific challenges facing aviation as a result of Covid-19.

Speaking in the Dáil on Tuesday, Mr Martin said that discussions have been had with the Labour Employer Economic Forum (LEEF) and a subgroup created to “look at the specific challenges” facing those in the industry which he said have been “very very severe”.

He said that the 90% reduction in travel has had an impact on the airlines, airports, and on workers “who are feeling it most desperately”.

We’re very conscious of the economic impact of the continued suppression of aviation on individuals and on airports, airlines and on the country at large.

“We did have a discussion about the situation and Siptu in particular raised the issue in relation to the Cork workers and the need to have an intervention there and Government will reflect and work on that with the social partners,” he said.

Taoiseach Micheal Martin at a press conference at Government Buildings, Dublin, June 29.

His comments came as Solidarity TD Mick Barry questioned him on Government plans to meet the trade unions to discuss the Cork Airport closure controversy and to keep airport workers on the books for the duration of the 10-week closure.

The main runway at Cork Airport, the second-busiest in the country that is set for significant resurfacing work.

"There is clearly something not quite right when Aer Lingus and other airport employers can take large amounts of State aid aimed at keeping workers on the payroll and at the same time plan to lay off hundreds of Cork workers in September.

“A meeting between the Government and the unions to talk about this would be welcome but it can't just be talk for the sake of talks - it has to come up with a clear plan for making the airport employers see sense on this issue,” he said.