New management for Griffin's Garden Centre

GRIFFIN'S Garden Centre will remain open under new management after the retirement of its owner in the coming weeks.

Margaret Griffin confirmed to The Echo that new management has been secured for the business and will take over in September.

It follows the announcement in March by Margaret that she was stepping back from the business. She explained at the time that her husband John had been the grower for the garden centre but had decided to retire after being diagnosed with cancer late last year.

She is now delighted that the business she grew for more than 35 years will now continue under new management who are leasing out the premises which the Griffins own.

It is expected that the garden centre, restaurant and garden and home shop which are all part of the current business model will continue, she said.

She said: “I am very happy that is being leased out.” She added that there had been a lot of interest in the business.

And she said: “It is time to get new people with new energy for it.”