Calls for bus route between CUH and Cork commuter town

A call for public feedback on a redesign of Cork’s bus routes has sparked a campaign for a bus route between Ballincollig and Cork University Hospital (CUH) in Wilton.

Last week, the National Transport Authority (NTA) appealed to Cork residents to complete a survey as part of their public consultation process in an effort to get a sense of what people want from the bus network revamp.

Until Wednesday, July 21, members of the public can contribute their thoughts and opinions on the redesign of the Cork bus network through the online platform based on an initial report outlining the major decisions and preferences that need to be made.

Local community activist Mags McKenna, who lives in Ballincollig and and regularly attends the hospital with her child, posted a poll online asking people would they like to see a bus route from the suburb of Ballincollig to CUH or to Cork Airport.

Over 500 people took part in a poll with strong support shown for a route to CUH.

Speaking to The Echo, Ms McKenna said she was amazed by the reaction to the poll and she would be passing on the results of the poll to the NTA.

“I’m back and forth to CUH with my nine year old since April I don't drive and I find myself getting lifts in and out from Ballincollig," she said. "We did have a bus that had a route to CUH but when we got the 220 route the CUH one was scrapped.

"I definitely think it's worth bringing it back.”

Mags said there were all a whole range of people regularly making the journey between Ballincollig and Wilton - from people with appointments to staff and school children.

“The amount of people who commute from Ballincollig to Wilton and vice versa is huge," she said. "So many of us would use this service if we had it. I most definitely think there is a need for it.”

Ms McKenna said she would be passing on the results of the survey to the NTA, the Department of Transport and she also plans to contact local councillors.

“If the government want cars off the road, than this is a no brainer.”

A virtual public meeting will be held on July 6 at 6pm where the Choices Report will be presented at the meeting, and members of the public can have their questions answered regarding the redesign process.

Online registration for the meeting is available here.