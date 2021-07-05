Popular Cork attraction to remain closed until 2022

The 19th Century coastal fortification, Camden Fort Meagher, is to remain closed until 2022.

This is the second summer the Cork County Council run tourist attraction in Crosshaven has remained closed.

Posting on Facebook, the Camden Fort team said: “Having been unable to access the fort for over half a year due to Covid, the volunteers were finally able to go back in a few weeks ago.”

Following assessment, the volunteers decided the place was in need of some maintenance.

“As you can imagine a large historic site such as ours needs constant maintenance, and a damp winter and spring like we just had means a lot of work to bring the place back to the standards needed to open to the public.” The crew highlighted that much of the work to open the fort to the public is done by a small but very hard-working group of dedicated volunteers.

Camden Fort Meagher is internationally recognised as being “One of the finest remaining examples of a classical Coastal Artillery Fort in the world”.

“Much of the day-to-day maintenance of the rooms & public areas and almost every exhibition, diorama, event, commemoration, historical talk, guided tour etc. is done by volunteers at weekends and in their spare time. So, with our limited resources it just wouldn’t be possible for us to be able to get the fort ship shape in time to open for a meaningful season.”

The team said they were aware of the growing demand and interest in Camden Fort and said they were “heartbroken” they could not open for the summer.

“The good news, for us at least, is that tomorrow once again we will be back in the fort that we love, working as a group to start the long task of putting everything back together and preparing the fort for an amazing season next year, So please bear with us and remember that even though the fort might be closed we are still here working away to bring a little bit of life back to this wonderful place.

“Fingers crossed next year will be our third time lucky, we really cant wait to see you all again.”

Camden Fort Meagher is internationally recognised as being “One of the finest remaining examples of a classical Coastal Artillery Fort in the world”.

For almost 400 years the fort played a key role as a strong strategic position for the defence of Ireland, the west coast of England and Wales. A large portion of the fort, 65%, is located underground in a labyrinth of tunnels and chambers. The fort is a prime location to watch ships passing through Cork Harbour, the second largest natural harbour in the world.