Nostalgia: Looking back at summers spent in Youghal

Hailed as a "gamechanger" for the town, the country's longest seafront boardwalk was officially opened in Youghal last week.

The official opening of the 7km walkway, between Youghal town centre and Redbarn beach, marks the completion of phase two of the project, valued at €2.2 million, with €1.7 million provided by Cork County Council and €500,000 provided under the Department of Rural and Community Development’s Outdoor Recreation Infrastructure Scheme.

This phase saw an extension of the existing boardwalk, from Claycastle beach to Redbarn beach.

Clock Tower, Main Street, Youghal 1953.

Commenting following the official opening, Padraig Hennessy of Youghal Chamber of Tourism and Development, welcomed the extension of the boardwalk.

He lauded it as a "gamechanger" and a "great opportunity" to showcase the town's beautiful beaches and amenities.

This sentiment was echoed by Cork County Council chief executive Tim Lucey who said the new boardwalk will be a "huge incentive to drive eco-tourism in an area identified by Fáilte Ireland as a key destination within the experience brand of Ireland’s Ancient East".

Outing to Youghal by train, 1952.

As a historic walled seaport town on the coastline of East Cork, and close to a number of beaches, Youghal has been a tourist destination since the mid-19th century.

Countless photos in The Echo archives show holidaymakers alighting from the train at Youghal, eager to head to the beach.

The original rail line between Youghal and Dunkettle officially opened in 1860, with a horse-drawn link to Cork city until the Summerhill terminus opened in 1861.

Regular passenger services to Youghal station were withdrawn on February 2, 1963 but summer Sunday excursions to the seaside from the city continued until they were finally abandoned by CIE in 1987.

Cork schoolchildren's summer excursion to Youghal, 1931.

As well as the seaside appeal of the town, many also enjoyed a trip to Perks.

The establishment, which now boasts one of the largest indoor funfair entertainment centres in Ireland, once ran a carnival roadshow.

In 1931, schoolchildren in Cork were delighted to be brought on a trip to Youghal during their summer holidays to enjoy the swinging boats and other funfair rides, as one photo in the archives shows.

In the summer of 1954, hordes of people travelled to Youghal to watch Moby Dick being filmed.

The blockbuster movie Moby Dick, starring Gregory Peck, filming at Youghal, 1954.

Director John Huston had chosen the town as the location to stand in for the whaling town of New Bedford in Massachusetts for a major Hollywood adaptation of the famous American novel.

The film starred Gregory Peck and generated huge interest in Cork with thousands travelling to the town to glimpse the Hollywood crew in action.