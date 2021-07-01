Public asked to contribute on new Cork bus network redesign

A critical step in the redevelopment of Cork’s bus network began on Thursday as the National Transport Authority (NTA) opened the first public consultation segment of the Cork Bus Network Redesign Choices report.

The draft network itself will be open to a further process of public consultation before being finalised in early 2022. It is expected that the final new network will begin to be implemented in 2023.

The Choices Report addresses the transport demand in Cork, the structure of the existing bus network and how it can best meet the needs of a growing city.

Until Wednesday, July 21, members of the public can contribute their thoughts and opinions on the redesign of the Cork bus network through the online platform based on an initial report outlining the major decisions and preferences that need to be made.

The report is about initial decisions that need to be made in redesigning the bus network. Responses to the online survey will be used to inform a new draft network that will be published later this year.

The public will be asked to choose between shorter waiting times, or shorter walking times, in terms of getting to a bus or bus stop. As well as outlining their thoughts on interconnectivity, for example, would you more interchangeable routes, if it meant a speedier service.

The Report is prepared by Jarrett Walker & Associates, a US-based firm which specialises in designing metropolitan public transport systems and helped redesign the new Dublin Area Bus Network.

The NTA say the redesign of the bus network - timetables, frequencies and routes - is one of the nine key elements of BusConnects Cork that will transform the city’s bus system, making public transport more useful to more people.

A virtual public meeting will be held on July 6 at 6pm where the Choices Report will be presented at the meeting, and members of the public can have their questions answered regarding the redesign process.

Registration for the event can be completed here.