Talented Cork pupils create mural from bottletops to help 'feel connected'

STUDENTS from Ballymoney National School have collaborated on an art project which was made out of bottle tops and depicts the twin villages of Ballineen and Enniskeane.

The students from West Cork created the mural to feel connected to each other as their junior and senior sections were separated all year due to the Covid restrictions.

Ballymoney NS is a two-teacher school which is located in Ballineen and has 29 pupils.

It has 11 students in the junior room and 18 in the senior room.

School principal Shireen Rountree said their joint project was initiated to ensure the pupils felt ‘connected’ following the pandemic.

“Because of the Covid measures our two classrooms are in separate bubbles with different entrances and break times. It is a collaborative art project between the two classes. We wanted to come up with a project that they could work on together so they could feel connected,” she said.

A community effort

Ms Rountree said their local community was a huge help in collecting the many thousands of bottle tops required to help the students achieve their goal.

“We put a bin outside our gate for the bottle caps last September. We collected bottle tops until Christmas. We thought we would have it done by January but the schools were closed following the Christmas holidays. The local community was a great help. People were gathering bottle caps for us. Strangers were arriving at the door with bags of bottle caps. There were a total of 12,400 bottle caps attached to the wall mural.”

The primary school principal said both sections of the school contributed to the completed project.

“One of our teachers, Esther Quinn drew it out and the senior classroom painted it. When the junior classroom returned in March they stuck all their bottle tops on the top half, while the senior section completed the other half. The whole school contributed. It is a lovely initiative. Each student has a certain amount that they did. It was good for teamwork and communication.

“We are thrilled with the finish. It is good for the environment as it is all recycled. The children are very proud of themselves. The seniors did the more detailed bit, while the juniors did the top half,” she added.

'We are very proud of them'

Ms Rountree said the mural depicts the stunning scenery which adorns their national school and the picturesque villages of Ballineen and Enniskeane.

“Our school is on the banks of the River Bandon. We can see the Ballineen Bridge over the River Bandon. In the picture, there are two lots of houses which represent Ballineen and Enniskeane. The wildlife depicted in the picture is the herron and swans which we sometimes see in the river.”

The principal applauded the students for their ‘creativity’.

“We are very proud of them. They are very creative. It was a very enjoyable project. It is a nice way to conclude the school year.”