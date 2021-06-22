Cork comic artist gets new TV show

Cork’s comic book artist extraordinaire Will Sliney is teaching kids to draw on Sky Kids and Now tv.

The new programme, “Draw with Will” launched on Monday on the two subscription channels.

Sky Kids Draw with Will.

Will, who is from Ballycotton, where he lives with his wife Laura and young son Tadhg, will be showing young people how to draw some of the most famous cartoon characters of all time.

Draw with Will launches on SKY Kids and NOW tv today. Learn how to draw some of the most famous cartoon characters of all time! pic.twitter.com/VxtiZobp9M — Will Sliney (@WillSliney) June 21, 2021

Will has attributed the new show to the success of his online lockdown initiative “We Will Draw” which was aimed at keeping kids occupied and engaged during the early months of the pandemic in 2020.

The Cork comic book artist, who has worked on Spider-Man and Star Wars as well as publishing his own Celtic Warrior comic book, said he was delighted with the feedback to the show and said he hopes the kid’s programme will inspire the next generation of artists.

The Cork comic book artist, who has worked on Spider-Man and Star Wars as well as publishing his own Celtic Warrior comic book, said he was delighted with the feedback to the show and said he hopes the kid’s programme will inspire the next generation of artists.