Tue, 22 Jun, 2021 - 11:33

Cork comic artist gets new TV show

Cork comic artist gets new TV show

The new programme, “Draw with Kids” launched on Monday on the two subscription channels. Pic: Brian Lougheed

Roisin Burke

Cork’s comic book artist extraordinaire Will Sliney is teaching kids to draw on Sky Kids and Now tv.

The new programme, “Draw with Will” launched on Monday on the two subscription channels.

Sky Kids Draw with Will.
Sky Kids Draw with Will.

Will, who is from Ballycotton, where he lives with his wife Laura and young son Tadhg, will be showing young people how to draw some of the most famous cartoon characters of all time.

Will has attributed the new show to the success of his online lockdown initiative “We Will Draw” which was aimed at keeping kids occupied and engaged during the early months of the pandemic in 2020.

The Cork comic book artist, who has worked on Spider-Man and Star Wars as well as publishing his own Celtic Warrior comic book, said he was delighted with the feedback to the show and said he hopes the kid’s programme will inspire the next generation of artists.
The Cork comic book artist, who has worked on Spider-Man and Star Wars as well as publishing his own Celtic Warrior comic book, said he was delighted with the feedback to the show and said he hopes the kid’s programme will inspire the next generation of artists.

The Cork comic book artist, who has worked on Spider-Man and Star Wars as well as publishing his own Celtic Warrior comic book, said he was delighted with the feedback to the show and said he hopes the kid’s programme will inspire the next generation of artists.

More in this section

Irish firm announces 70 new jobs and opens new headquarters in Cork Irish firm announces 70 new jobs and opens new headquarters in Cork
Back to school, little boy child walking to his first day of school with his mom 16 Cork schools to take part in programme to increase numbers of pupils walking and cycling to school
Covid-19 Press Conf Thursday 17th June 2021 Covid-19 latest: 284 new cases confirmed as CMO expresses concern about Delta variant 
cork artscork celebscork business
Man arrested and charged in relation to burglary at Cork city shop

Man arrested and charged in relation to burglary at Cork city shop

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“I was told I wasn't smart enough for physio, but there are avenues into it” “I was told I wasn't smart enough for physio, but there are avenues into it”
The fabric of Cork city since 1860 The fabric of Cork city since 1860
Recognising the unsung heroes Recognising the unsung heroes

Latest

National News

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more