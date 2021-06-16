Wed, 16 Jun, 2021 - 20:19

Cork Olympian hails 'proud day' as son signs first professional soccer contract

Cork Olympian hails 'proud day' as son signs first professional soccer contract

Cork City FC said they were “delighted” that Cathal Heffernan has signed his first professional contract with the club.

Roisin Burke

Cork Olympian Rob Heffernan has said it was a “proud day” as his son Cathal signed his first professional soccer contract with Cork City Football Club (CCFC).

Cork City FC said they were “delighted” that Cathal Heffernan has signed his first professional contract with the club.

The Republic of Ireland Under 16 international joined the club’s Under 15 side from Ringmahon Rangers in January 2019, and signed his contract on Wednesday at the club’s training ground in Bishopstown.

Commenting on the news, Cathal said: “I am very pleased to sign my first professional contract. I would like to thank all of the coaches who have worked with me up to this point. I am really looking forward to getting back playing again in the near future.” 

Liam Kearney, City’s Head of Academy, welcomed the news, saying: “Cathal is a very promising young player, and we are delighted that he has signed back with the club. The pathway from the academy to the first team is well-established, and Cathal is another player with the potential to have a big future in the game. 

"We are working hard to build our academy and being able to offer professional contracts to promising young players is another important step in the right direction.”

More in this section

Cork hotel manager named IHI President Cork hotel manager named IHI President
Covid-19 latest: 329 new cases reported  Covid-19 latest: 329 new cases reported 
Gardaí attempt to return lost cash in Cork to owner Gardaí attempt to return lost cash in Cork to owner
corkcork city fc
TV chef helps Corkonians to minimise food waste ahead of BBQ season

TV chef helps Corkonians to minimise food waste ahead of BBQ season

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

The fabric of Cork city since 1860 The fabric of Cork city since 1860
Recognising the unsung heroes Recognising the unsung heroes
Birthday tradition Diabetes and kids' parties: You can have your cake and eat it

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more