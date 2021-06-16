Cork Olympian hails 'proud day' as son signs first professional soccer contract

Cork Olympian Rob Heffernan has said it was a “proud day” as his son Cathal signed his first professional soccer contract with Cork City Football Club (CCFC).

Cork City FC said they were “delighted” that Cathal Heffernan has signed his first professional contract with the club.

The Republic of Ireland Under 16 international joined the club’s Under 15 side from Ringmahon Rangers in January 2019, and signed his contract on Wednesday at the club’s training ground in Bishopstown.

Commenting on the news, Cathal said: “I am very pleased to sign my first professional contract. I would like to thank all of the coaches who have worked with me up to this point. I am really looking forward to getting back playing again in the near future.”

Liam Kearney, City’s Head of Academy, welcomed the news, saying: “Cathal is a very promising young player, and we are delighted that he has signed back with the club. The pathway from the academy to the first team is well-established, and Cathal is another player with the potential to have a big future in the game.

"We are working hard to build our academy and being able to offer professional contracts to promising young players is another important step in the right direction.”