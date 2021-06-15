Northside post office set to close this month

A post office on the Northside of Cork city is to close, it has been announced.

Montenotte Post Office will not be staying open following the resignation of the Post Mistress Mary Pauline Clifford.

The position has been advertised twice by An Post but without a successful appointment.

Customers will now transfer to St Luke’s Post Office, 900m away. However, there is the option to transfer to a number of the neighbouring post offices in the area, if more convenient.

The other post offices are in Mayfield, McCurtain Street, the GPO or Blackpool.

Sinn Féin TD for Cork North Central, Thomas Gould, has said the loss of the Montenotte post office will come as a major blow to local residents and the community of the Northside.

Mr Gould said: “We’ve lost three post offices in less than 2.5 years on the Northside of Cork.

“Today’s announcement will have caused a lot of distress for local residents and vulnerable elderly people who rely on this post office.

“When Shandon St Post Office closed, I raised concerns about other vulnerable post offices.

“Covid-19 has highlighted the importance of connectivity and a working postal network. It’s strengthened many of our ties to our local communities.

“This government need to put an end to services being lost on the Northside. After years of neglect, we are being further stripped of our resources. It is simply not good enough.”

Local Independent Councillor Ken O’Flynn said it was very disappointing to hear the post office was closing and said many of the residents of the area were heavily dependent on the services provided by the facility.

“Many do not have the mobility to avail of the service in other locations They will have to travel too. We are at a time where we need to invest in our community rather than take out the services that have existed and people have depended on for so long.

"The post office is not just a place to use for services, it’s a place to meet your neighbours talk about your community and the post office is at the heart of any community life.”

Montenotte Post Office will close on June 30.