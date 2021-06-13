Cork care home residents to stay connected with new tablets 

Digital supports are set to be provided to a number of residential care homes across Cork as part of Cork County Council’s Age Friendly Programme.

The local authority partnered with the HSE on the initiative, which began with a first call to Bantry - who joined the Age Friendly County Programme in 2020.

Care centres in Bandon, Cobh, Kinsale, Mitchelstown, Charleville, Millstreet and Passage West Monkstown are set to be provided with an age friendly ACORN Table in the coming weeks, enabling residents to link with family and loved ones.

Irish made and designed with the older person in mind, the tablet is easy to navigate and uncluttered, offering ease of access to the internet and includes a managed service for use in an older person’s community care setting.

Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr. Mary Linehan Foley noted the importance of such an initiative.

“Events of the past year have shown how connected we are as a community and how willing we are to support one another," she said.

"We now have the technology to stay connected with our family, friends and loved ones across great distances and nobody should be excluded from these benefits.

“Providing digital connectivity to elderly members of the community will be great for residents, their families, carers and the Cork County community at large.”

Chair of Cork County Older People’s Council Liz Maddox welcomed the first delivery of equipment in Bantry.

“The staff were delighted to receive this to enable remote communication for their older patients. It is so important, right now, to stay in touch with loved ones.”

This initiative comes from collaborative work by Cork County Council, the Cork County Age Friendly Alliance, the Cork County Older People’s Council and the HSE in response to key learnings arising from the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Age Friendly Cities and Counties Programme is part of a worldwide movement, inspired by the World Health Organisation. Cork County Council committed to the programme in 2014.