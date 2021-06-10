Macroom transformed into outdoor dining haven

THE town of Macroom has been completely reimagined through creative - and Covid-friendly - ways to stimulate its local economy.

Its streetscape has undergone a complete transformation to facilitate outdoor dining with specially designated areas to socialise.

The initiative is an extension of Cork County Council’s Project Act which saw outdoor spaces in county towns reimagined for the pandemic.

This summer will see the unique streetscape complemented with an outdoor social area at Middle Square that offers covered and uncovered dining. Signage at entry points to Macroom will direct visitors to the new amenities.

Launching on Saturday, June 12 from midday, members of the public are encouraged to enjoy the new outdoor space while supporting businesses in the community.

Cork’s County Mayor, Cllr Mary Linehan Foley said that the changes will give Macroom an opportunity to assert its unique identity.

“Macroom bypass, one of the largest capital roads projects in Ireland at the moment, will give Macroom a real opportunity to assert its unique identity as a thriving market town, to create a sense of place for its residents and visitors alike, and to develop Macroom’s potential as an attractive destination town.

“Cork County Council’s Project ACT 2021 is supporting this innovative local vision for the town.”

Chief executive of Cork County Council, Tim Lucey also welcomed the move.

Pictured left to right are Cllr. Mary Linehan Foley Mayor of the County of Cork, Rory Buckley The Castle Hotel Macroom and Tim Lucey Chief Executive of Cork County Council. This Summer, Macroom’s unique streetscape will be complemented with an outdoor area at Middle Square.

“Cork County Council’s response to the economic impact of Covid-19 has been grounded from the beginning in a collaborative approach, with local groups and stakeholders working together to re-build confidence within the business community,” he said.

“In Macroom, the local town team, made up of representatives from key pillars within the community, are maximising the potential of the town centre with projects from canopied seating areas for safe outdoor dining, to longer-term capital infrastructure projects.

“Cork County Council through Project ACT 2021 is facilitating plans like these with pedestrianisation measures and the provision of marquees, canopies and outdoor dining areas across our county towns, issuing in excess of a hundred Section 254 licences to date.”