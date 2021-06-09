Aldi arrives at Douglas: Opening date announced

The long wait is finally over for the Douglas community as supermarket giant Aldi is set to open its doors in the locality with a new state of the art 1000m2 store.

Twenty-seven permanent jobs will be created, with 23 staff members recruited from the local area and the team is to be led by Corkonian Goren Kierse.

Speaking to The Echo, Goren said he was looking forward to being at the helm of the solar powered, green energy superstore.

“It’s great to have the opportunity to open a brand-new store, our 24th in Cork, and it’s an exciting time for the team! We’ve been working hard to make this happen and I know everything will run smoothly when we do open!”

Goren has been working with Aldi for the past 13 years and managing the Grange store for the past 12.

“I’m sure many of the locals will recognise me and it’ll be great to see some familiar faces. 23 of our 27 staff at the new Douglas store are also from the locality, so I encourage everyone to drop by and say hello!”

The Aldi store manager said he enjoys working for the German supermarket chain.

Twenty-seven permanent jobs will be created, with 23 staff members recruited from the local area and the team is to be led by Corkonian Goren Kierse. Pic; Larry Cummins

“Aldi has always been very supportive of me in my career development. Working with Aldi has opened so many doors for me to meet and work with fantastic people who have helped me improve my management skills, which I’m glad to be able to bring to the new Douglas store.” Working throughout the pandemic, the experienced manager commended his team and all the Aldi teams across the country.

“Everyone has been fantastic in responding to the difficult circumstances we have all faced over the past 15 months. Our stores have been extremely busy which has been hugely challenging, but it has also been very rewarding and satisfying knowing you are a frontline worker ensuring shelves are stocked every day for customers.” When not working, Goren is usually spending time with his wife and three children.

“I’m currently living in Lissarda with my wife Deirdre, who works at Cork University Hospital, and our three fabulous children – Seán is 15, Róisίn is 12 and Áine is 10. Our red Labrador, Willow, completes the team!” In his spare time, Goren is an avid hiker and completes the Camino de Santiago every year.

“Over the years I have walked different paths in France, Spain and Portugal. It is a fantastic thing to do as you get to enjoy hiking and then also enjoy whatever city it is that you start in! Of course I walk a lot in Ireland too.”

Chatting about his favourite Aldi products, Goren said Walls Honest Chips are by far his favourite treat from the store.

“They are made by a local family-run producer based in Whitegate. Walls Honest Chips supplies Aldi with its ‘fakeaway” chips and I swear, it’s like they’re straight from the chipper! Walls Honest Chips were first introduced to our stores in 2019 through our Grow With Aldi producer development programme, which gives small and medium-sized Irish producers the chance to supply our stores nationally. The company later secured a deal worth €1 million to supply all our stores nationwide. I absolutely adore them, as does the whole family!”

The new Aldi store will open its doors on Thursday, June 24 and is located on Douglas Road, on the old site of the cinema.

The store has 117 car parking spaces for customers, there will also be five bicycle rack stands and six electric vehicle charging points.

The store will be open: Monday – Friday: 9am – 10pm and Saturday & Sunday: 9am – 9pm.