Public invited to have their say on improvement works proposed for Mallow Town Park

THE public have been invited to have their say on plans drawn up by Cork County Council for an ambitious programme of improvement works at Mallow Town Park.

Cork County Council is seeking permission from An Bord Pleanála for the works, which form part of a wider masterplan aimed at connecting the park to Mallow Castle and the iconic Spa House.

The phased and incremental development of the Town Park has already seen works undertaken within the grounds of Mallow Castle and along the banks of the River Blackwater.

The proposed development, currently at public consultation phase, is to provide improvement works to the existing Town Park.

Key elements of the plan include the enhancement of existing park entrances and the construction of new entrances; the widening of existing footpaths from two metres to three metres and a widened pedestrian bridge crossing of the Caherduggan/Spa Glen stream.

The works would also see the construction of new footpaths; the reconfiguration and enhancement of existing grass playing pitches and training area and the construction of a multi-use events area and a jogging and walking trail.

Additionally, the council plans to construct five angling stands on the banks of the River Blackwater and plans to redevelop the existing playground, also constructing a new skate plaza and pump track.

It also makes provision for landscaping work, including the planting of some 180 additional new semi-mature, primarily native, trees and new native hedges; the provision of park furniture; and bike and car parking spaces.

Mayor of the County of Cork Cllr Mary Linehan Foley has previously said once completed, the project will be transformational for Mallow.

"The wonderful heritage and amenities of Mallow will play a central role in its future, with the Mallow Castle Park, Mallow Town Park and the Spa House Park plans playing a central role in providing safe, accessible and ecologically friendly space for the local community and visitors.

"This development will mark a turning point for Mallow and its growing community, greatly enhancing quality of life for the town and its neighbours," she said.

A Natura Impact Statement has been prepared as part of the application for approval in respect of the proposed development.

The plans in full can be viewed on Cork County Council's website.

Any submission or observation must be received by An Bord Pleanála before and not later than 5:30pm on July 13, 2021.