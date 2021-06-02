Wed, 02 Jun, 2021 - 14:05

Protest in Cork city centre to take place this bank holiday weekend

Another protest is being held on the June Bank Holiday weekend protesting the decision-making of the Government in relation to the ongoing Covid crisis. Picture: Larry Cummins

Another protest is being held this June Bank Holiday weekend protesting the decision-making of the Government in relation to the ongoing Covid crisis.

The protest is being organised by 'Independent Campaign for TRUTH & Proper Healthcare' and will be held in Cork city on Saturday, June 5.

People are being invited to assemble at the National Monument on Grand Parade for 2pm. 

There will then be a march to a rally outside Brown Thomas on Patrick Street, at which a number of people will speak.

Diarmaid Ó Cadhla speaking at a previous protest. Picture: Larry Cummins
One of the speakers at the protest will be one of the organisers, Diarmaid Ó Cadhla.

Speaking about the renewal of the emergency powers, Diarmaid Ó Cadhla said:

"The renewal of Emergency Powers this week is the continued denial of fundamental human rights, it is rule by decree, where the Minister has absolute power to sign orders into law without even referring to the Dáil. 

"Never in the history of our State has Government had such far-reaching and draconian power over the people.

"The rally on Saturday will re-state our demand for truth and proper healthcare, neither of which we are getting today, but it is also to condemn the roll back of fundamental rights. 

"There is no excuse good enough for the suspension of our universally declared human rights."

Organisers are issuing a special invitation to those that "agree with the NPHET and Governments policy to attend, to hear the other side of the debate". 

cork city centrecoronavirus#covid-19
