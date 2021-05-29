Sat, 29 May, 2021 - 11:40

Plans for major housing development in Cork city scrapped  

The 16-storey JCD office tower planned for Albert Quay at the grounds of the old Sextant Bar.

There has been a strong reaction to the news that plans for a major housing development in the heart of Cork city have been scrapped, with the developer now applying to build office space instead.

In February 2020, An Bord Pleanála approved plans for more than 200 build-to-rent apartments to be constructed on the site of Carey Tool Hire and the former Sextant Bar, Albert Quay in a skyscraper apartment block.

The plans were for 93 one-bed apartments, 104 two-bed apartments, and four three-bed apartments in the 25-storey apartment development, which was also to include a public plaza and two rooftop terraces.

But developers JCD Group now believe that the housing development is non-viable financially and instead intend to build a 16-storey office block on the site, according to the Irish Examiner.

The offices will be set between the JCD-developed One Albert Quay and O’Callaghan Properties’ Navigation Square.

It is reported a review found that the rents required to make the housing project viable would have to be as much as €2,800 per month for a two-bed unit, which JCD say “is not sustainable in the Cork market”.

The developer has applied to Cork City Council for a revised proposal for a 170,000 sq ft office tower.

Crowds watched the demolition of The Sextant Bar in August 2020. Picture: Larry Cummins
Crowds watched the demolition of The Sextant Bar in August 2020. Picture: Larry Cummins

Among those critical of the news is Green Party councillor Dan Boyle.

“I never expected these apartments to be built,” he said on Twitter this morning. “I am even more angry that The Sextant building was demolished.” 

The historic Sextant Bar was demolished in August 2020, with many on social media joining Mr Boyle in criticising the change of plans and the fact that the well known building has already been knocked to clear the site.

