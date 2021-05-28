Fri, 28 May, 2021 - 08:00

Top boxing administrator Michael O'Brien honoured by Lord Mayor

Michael O'Brien pictured outside Cork City Hall following the receipt of the Lord Mayors Civic Award for his services to Cork Boxing. Pictured along with Lord Mayor Cllr Joe Kavanagh and Lady Mayoress are O'Briens colleagues from the Cork County Boxing Board and the Cork Ex-Boxers Association who fored a surprise Guard of Honour following the presentation. Picture: Doug Minihane.

Breda Graham

Michael O’Brien took home his award in recognition of his contribution to Cork boxing through his role as president of Cork County Boxing Board.

Mr O’Brien said that he was “absolutely thrilled and delighted” to have achieved the award.

“It’s a great honour for me personally and to see the Lord Mayor acknowledge the sport of boxing which has made great strides in recent years, I’m very happy about that.

“The City Hall was built in 1936 and boxing international and championships have been taking place there over the last 85 years and I was the first recipient in boxing to be acknowledged by the Lord Mayor. We’ve made tremendous progress in that period of time,” he said.

He paid tribute to his “great team” of colleagues in Cork County Boxing Board, the Cork Ex Boxers Association and the Cork Boxing Fraternity Association and to the clubs, their coaches and their committees.

We provide the infrastructure, they provide the results and as a combination and team working together we get the blend right.

He also thanked Sports Editor of The Echo John McHale for facilitating a space in the paper every Thursday where Cork boxing’s “great results and great message” have been shared with the people of Cork.

Cork boxing has had great results over the last five or six years. We’ve brought over 30 All-Ireland’s to Cork each year between boys and girls and we brought 10 international medals, at the world and European gold, silver, and bronze levels.

Mr O’Brien said that he is also grateful for the support of Cork City Council who helped provide the Board with its interim headquarters by entering another three-year agreement with them.

The Council has also dedicated a wall in Bishop Lucey Park in the city centre to Cork boxing and to remembering boxers since 1924.

