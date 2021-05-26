Wed, 26 May, 2021 - 17:11

Public warned not to swim on three Cork beaches following water quality issues

In a Tweet this afternoon, Cork County Council said bathing water quality samples taken at Fountainstown, Garryvoe and Sandycove beaches yesterday showed "elevated levels of bacteria". Picture: Larry Cummins

Amy Nolan

The public is being warned not to swim on three Cork beaches following water quality issues.

In a Tweet this afternoon, Cork County Council said bathing water quality samples taken at Fountainstown, Garryvoe and Sandycove beaches yesterday showed "elevated levels of bacteria".

Following consultation with the HSE a prohibition notice advising "Do Not Swim" has been put in place, the council said.

It is believed the poor water quality is related to the recent sustained heavy rainfall. 

Samples have again been taken today and the situation will be reviewed with the HSE in the coming days, as soon as results are available.

