Ian Bailey says his faith has helped him through the past 24 years since the murder of Sophie Toscan du Plantier 

Ian Bailey said his Christian faith has helped him through the past 24 years since the murder of Sophie Toscan du Plantier. Picture Dan Linehan

Ann Murphy

IAN Bailey says his Christian faith has helped him through the past 24 years since the murder of Sophie Toscan du Plantier.

He has written in recent days to the Garda Commissioner, Drew Harris, asking for a fresh investigation into the murder.

He was found guilty of her murder, in his absence, at a trial in France in 2019. 

Last October, a third attempt by France to have him extradited in connection with the murder was rejected by the Irish High Court.

Mr Bailey has always denied any involvement in the murder. He was arrested twice as part of the murder investigation in Ireland but was never charged.

He told The Echo that his faith and the support of people including his solicitor Frank Buttimer have helped him to keep going.

He said he regularly attended services at St Matthias Church in Ballydehob before the Covid pandemic and prays The Lord’s Prayer and the Serenity Prayer.

The Serenity Prayer asks for “the serenity to accept the things I cannot change; Courage to change the things I can; And wisdom to know the difference”.

Mr Bailey said: “It helps me immensely”.

In his letter to Commissioner Harris, he wrote: “The accumulative effect of perpetuating a false narrative casting me as a murderer has totally ruined my life. It robbed me of my career, any reasonable legitimate expectations and has most recently lead to the breakdown of my 30 year relationship with the women I loved and still do.” He is currently looking for new accommodation following the recent breakdown of his relationship with Jules Thomas, who stood by him throughout the past 24 years.

His letter continued that he has been tortured by a false narrative, adding that he is at this stage “is in danger of being tortured to the grave”.

