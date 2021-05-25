'It can be very intimidating': Cork councillors describe being subjected to harassment as new report shows prevalence of issue 

It follows the publication of a new report by the Association of Irish Local Government (AILG) which revealed that almost 72% of councillors who responded to the survey have experienced threats, harassment, and intimidation in the past three years.
Almost half (48%) of respondents to the survey, which was conducted in partnership with Crime Management Group (CMG), said that they have considered or are currently considering leaving their role because of such threats and harassment.
Fine Gael county councillor Sineád Sheppard, who last year suggested to the Government the idea of having a new taskforce established to examine the area of online bullying and abusive behaviour, stated yesterday that it was “very scary to see some of the stats in the report”.
“It’s normally to do with something that’s current, something controversial going through the Oireachtas, or something controversial happening on social media.
Independent councillor Ken O’Flynn said that he has received three death threats in the last two and a half years and that his car has also been pelted with stones.