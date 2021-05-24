'We are rooting for both Adam and his family': Public rallies in support of Cork man seriously injured in accident 

THE Cork public is rallying in support of a young man who has been seriously injured.

22-year-old Blackpool man Adam Drummond, an accomplished basketball player, suffered serious injuries following an accident.

A GoFundMe page, which was set up in recent days in support of Adam’s rehabilitation, has already raised more than €92,000 with the donations flooding in.

Adam is a member of the Neptune Basketball Club.

Club chairman Paul Barrett said the club is ‘rooting’ for Adam to make a full recovery.

“It is a terrible tragedy. From our point of view, we know Adam is in the right place and getting the right care which he needs. We are rooting for both Adam and his family. All the club’s positive energy, thoughts, and prayers are going Adam’s way,” he said.

The club chairman said he and his fellow officers have been inundated with messages of support from basketball clubs throughout the country.

“We are a close-knit club and the basketball community is close-knit. We are getting lots of nice messages of support. We have been inundated with messages of goodwill to pass on to Adam’s family. We have no doubt that he will fight this all the way. We are all standing by ready to help and support him in any way we can,” he added.

Mr Barrett said that Adam, who represented both his club side Neptune and the various Ireland underage basketball teams, was an ‘accomplished’ player who achieved a lot of success with Neptune.

“Adam is 6 feet and three inches tall. He was a fine, big and strong athlete. He was an underage international player and he played international basketball all the way up to U18 level. He played National League Division 1 basketball for us above his age group which shows you how good he was.

“He got a scholarship to Dickinson College in the United States of America. He played basketball in America for a number of years before he came home last year. He was an accomplished athlete and basketball player. He was one of three players who won five National Cups in two years which might not be done again,” he said.

To GoFundMe fundraiser for Adam is available here.