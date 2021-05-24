Mon, 24 May, 2021 - 08:21

Four Cork parishes to share priests due to shortage of clergy

Four Cork parishes to share priests due to shortage of clergy

Bishop Fintan Gavin, of the diocese of Cork and Ross, recently wrote to the parishioners of Clogheen/Kerry Pike Parish letting them know that their parish is to become one of a new ‘family of parishes’ which also includes Farranree, Gurranabraher, and Knocknaheeny/Hollyhill parishes in the north-side of Cork city.

John Bohane

FOUR suburban parishes in Cork have been asked to share priests and resources in what Bishop Fintan Gavin describes as a “solution to its pastoral needs’ in the diocese.

Bishop Fintan Gavin, of the diocese of Cork and Ross, recently wrote to the parishioners of Clogheen/Kerry Pike Parish letting them know that their parish is to become one of a new ‘family of parishes’ which also includes Farranree, Gurranabraher, and Knocknaheeny/Hollyhill parishes in the north-side of Cork city.

This is the first time in the diocese of Cork and Ross where a larger group of parishes are being asked to come together to share ministry and resources as well as planning together. In this case, the priests will be ministering in four parishes.

The initiative follows the announcement that Archdeacon Liam O’Driscoll has retired as administrator of Clogheen/Kerry Pike Parish.

Bishop Fintan Gavin explained to parishioners that the diocese does not have enough priests to be able to replace each retiring priest in the diocese.

“This presents the parishes of this area with a challenge that will have to be faced in every area of the diocese in the coming years,” he said.

Bishop Fintan has asked the parishioners, pastoral councils, parish finance committees, and priests in the parishes to build a spirit of shared responsibility for the faith community, including finding new ways of sharing their faith with one another and with others.

“My hope is that your working together as a family of parishes, sharing resources and supporting one another, can serve as a model and inspiration for other parishes in the diocese in the years to come,” he said.

Speaking to The Echo, spokesman for the diocese and parish priest of Enniskeane in West Cork, Fr Tom Hayes, said the four parishes will be served by the same team of clergy going forward. 

“This is an issue that is around the corner for every parish. This is going to be another aspect of change that we will have to get used to. This is a significant milestone.

“We have less clergy, but this is a good opportunity for people to get engaged in their parishes and see how it will grow. The bishop is asking the people in leadership groups in parishes to be part of the future direction of the parishes. It will not be determined by clergy only. The people will have a direct part in responding to how the parishes will evolve,” he added.

Fr Hayes said that following the current easing of restrictions Bishop Fintan Gavin plans to get "out and about" in the parishes moving forward. 

“Each weekend going forward Bishop Fintan will visit a different parish in the diocese. It will be a great chance for him to meet the people,” he added.

Read More

'The fact people can pray together again is something very special': Cork churches eager to welcome back parishioners

More in this section

Gardaí seize €34k worth of suspected cocaine from Carrigaline house Gardaí seize €34k worth of suspected cocaine from Carrigaline house
RSA and IFA issue road safety appeal as silage season starts RSA and IFA issue road safety appeal as silage season starts
CC MERRION ST Government set to provide answers on the way forward for aviation, indoor hospitality and events
(FILES) This file picture taken on Octob

Gardaí arrest man after €70k suspected cannabis seizure in Cork city

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Recognising the unsung heroes Recognising the unsung heroes
Birthday tradition Diabetes and kids' parties: You can have your cake and eat it
Protecting your livestock for the seasons to come Protecting your livestock for the seasons to come

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY