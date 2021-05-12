Wed, 12 May, 2021 - 14:55

'Jesus, Mary, Joseph and the wee donkey': Cork company makes a mug of AC-12

Vicky McClure as DS Kate Fleming, Martin Compston as DS Steve Arnott and Adrian Dunbar as Ted Hastings, in the Line of Duty

WHEN Superintendent Ted Hastings said nobody makes a mug of Line of Duty’s AC-12, one Cork company decided to do exactly that.

Hairy Baby, which is well known for its quirky takes of Irish and Cork culture on T-shirts, has sold hundreds of mugs bearing some of the best “Tedisms” from the sixth series of the popular show. 

One of the mugs bears the immortal line “No One Makes a Mug of AC-12”, while another uses one of the biggest hit lines of the series, “Jesus, Mary, Joseph and the wee donkey”.

A limited edition series of T-shirts featuring catch-phrases and images of Ted Hastings has also been developed – but fans have just a few days left to get their hands on the products.

Founder and owner of the company, Daragh Murphy, told The Echo: “Sales of them were very high for the period the show was on.” New designs were being made weekly, depending on the latest developme

nts in the show and Mr Murphy said there was a “huge blast of sales” following the finale of the series.

One of Hairy Baby's Line of Duty mugs. Picture: Hairy Baby
One of Hairy Baby's Line of Duty mugs. Picture: Hairy Baby

Hundreds of each design of T-shirt and mugs have been sold, according to Mr Murphy. The majority were sold across the country but some were also sold in the UK.

Hairy Baby has eight fulltime staff and is based in Little Island.

