'He was a friend to everyone': Tributes paid to popular caretaker as he retires from duties at Cork centre 

TRIBUTES have been paid to a Cork man who has retired from his role as a caretaker in Hollyhill Knocknaheeny Family Centre.

Paul Fennelly received a special-send off from the centre as he stepped down from the role.

Angela Kalaitzake who is the coordinator of the Hollyhill Knocknahenny Family Centre said he will be a ‘big loss’.

“Paul was our caretaker for over nine years. Paul is a gentleman. He was so trustworthy and so reliable. He lived in the community so everyone knew him. He was very popular. He was very kind and caring. He was so obliging and helpful. He will be a big loss,” she said.

Ms Kalaitzake said the former caretaker received a great send-off from everybody associated with the family centre.

“He got on great with all the staff. The kids loved him as he was always fixing their things. At Christmas time he would dress up as Santa. He did so much stuff around the place. When something goes wrong now, we are all looking for Paul.

“He was just not a worker, he was a friend to everybody at the centre. The Family Centre is a great resource in the local community and he will be missed. We gave him a good send-off which he deserved. We got him a chocolate cake and put streamers up. Our chef Pawel gave him a full Irish breakfast. All the kids sang songs and made picture cards for him. He also got his vaccination on the day he retired which was also very timely,” she said.

Ms Kalaitzake said the Liverpool fanatic who turned 66 earlier this month will enjoy retirement.

“He loves walking his two dogs. He will enjoy his retirement. He deserves now to sit back and relax,” she said.