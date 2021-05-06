Cork beauty experts host online masterclass in aid of Pieta House 

MAKEUP artist, Annette O’Brien has joined forces with hair and skin experts in Cork to launch an online beauty masterclass in aid of Pieta House.

Last year, Annette O’Brien, who is based in both her native Cork and Kerry, created an online makeup tutorial, with all proceeds from tickets sales going directly to the Pieta House charity.

Having raised €2,400 last year, Ms O’Brien has decided to “change it up” for 2021.

With the help of Audrey Cashman from UpStyle Junkie in Mallow and West Cork skin expert Sherna Malone, she has formed a beauty masterclass covering all things makeup-up, hair and skin care.

“UpStyle Junkie is based in Mallow and she is doing hair tutorials and then Sherna Malone is a skin expert from Clonakilty, and she is doing the skin tutorials,” said Annette O’Brien, who will be covering the makeup tutorials.

Those interested can purchase tickets for €15 in order to access the beauty masterclass, with all funds raised from the ticket sales going to Pieta House.

Tickets for the online masterclass are available until the end of the month with all proceeds going to Pieta House, which is holding its annual Darkness Into Light event this weekend.

“Then they have access to all of the tutorials and all of our skin tips, and they’re all prerecorded so they are there for everybody to use constantly so they can go back and forth and look at them again whenever they need it,” said Ms O’Brien.

Coinciding with this year’s Darkness Into Light event which takes place on 8 May, Ms O’Brien is hoping to raise funds for Pieta House.

“Personally, thank God, I have not lost anyone close to me, but I have had friends who have lost loved ones and I have seen the amount of work Pieta House does for the families after someone passes away and the counselling - the support that they give - and it’s just amazing.”

“When it affects some of your friends, it’s nice then to give something back to charity and I think especially when it comes to this time of year with the Darkness Into Light.”

The online beauty masterclass will provide step-by-step tutorials and advice including an in-depth summer makeup tutorial from Ms O'Brien.

Audrey Cashman from UpStyle Junkie will also share her hairstyling tips and tutorials while Sherna Malone will share some of her favourite products and skincare advice.

Tickets can be purchased until the end of the month.

Ticketholders will have immediate access to the pre-recorded tutorials once they receive their ticket.

More information is available here or on @annetteobrien_mua on Instagram.