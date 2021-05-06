Portraits of Shandon-born woman unveiled in Washington and Chicago

THE Chicago Irish Consulate office has commissioned portraits of Shandon-born Mother Jones for both the consulate in Chicago and the embassy in Washington.

The consul, Kevin O’Byrne announced the news as part of its If Walls Could Talk initiative by his office.

Artist Lindsay Hand was commissioned to paint the portraits and both of them were unveiled in Chicago and Washington on Saturday, May 1, to celebrate the US ‘birthday’ of Mother Jones.

The Irish Ambassador to America, Mr. Daniel Mulhall, also unveiled the portrait in Washington.

James Nolan of the Cork Mother Jones Committee said: “This is wonderful news for everyone associated with the wider international campaign to ensure official public recognition for Mother Jones and her incredible achievements while working for social and labour justice over many decades in America.

“Congratulation to all involved in this If Walls Could Talk initiative by the Chicago Irish Consulate, which has ensured that Cork-born Mary Harris is the very first person honoured in this way and we are also grateful to the Irish Ambassador, Daniel Mulhall, and the Chicago Consul Kevin O’Byrne for pursuing this welcome initiative.

“It is great to witness the growing awareness from so many people towards the huge and vital importance of this north side Cork woman internationally.

“The work of the Mother Jones Heritage Project committee in Chicago under the leadership of Professor Rosemary Feurer, has paved the way for this magnificent achievement even as this hardworking Chicago based group move ever closer to achieving their aim of creating and erecting a landmark statue of Mother Jones in the centre of Chicago.”