Gusts knock debris from building site into Cork gardens

RESIDENTS at a housing estate on the northside of Cork City were advised to remain at the front of their properties today after gusts knocked debris from a building site behind their houses into their back gardens.

The incident occurred at a residential development under construction at the Croppy Boy in the Knocknacullen area.

Four units from Cork City Fire Brigade were among those who attended the scene.

Speaking to The Echo, third officer Ger Ryan said no one was injured as a result of the incident.

“The gable end of a new development collapsed. The gable was only put up on Friday, so it was obviously still fairly fresh.

“It got caught by a gust and came down and it brought some scaffolding with it, and it all collapsed into two houses in Dunmore Gardens.

“There was roof trusses connected obviously so, when the gable end of the house came down, it brought some of the brand new trusses with it,” Mr Ryan explained.

“We searched the site ourselves first, we did an initial primary search and it was found that there was nobody there. After that, it was about making the situation safe,” Mr Ryan continued.

Residents at Dunmore Gardens were advised to remain at the front of their houses until the scaffolding that was overhanging into their rear yard was taken down by specialist contractors.

Local Fianna Fáil councillor Tony Fitzgerald said it was lucky that a serious accident was avoided.

“Thankfully no one was injured, but there is a huge concern from the residents’ point of view in terms of blocks and scaffolding falling into their homes,” he said.

Mr Fitzgerald said that a full review would be undertaken today with the contactor in a bid to prevent another incident of this nature.

A spokesperson for the Health and Safety Authority confirmed to The Echo that a site investigation would take place. “The HSA are aware of the incident and a site investigation will take place,” they said.