Sat, 01 May, 2021 - 12:34

€500k Euromillions Plus ticket sold in Newmarket store

SPECULATION is rife in Newmarket about the identity of the winner of last night’s EuroMillions Plus draw.

The winning ticket was sold in O’Keeffe’s SuperValu in Newmarket and the holder will scoop €500,000.

A post on the store’s Facebook page said: “We are delighted to have sold a winning Euromillions Lotto Ticket for last night.... some lucky person is €500,000 better off today....CONGRATULATIONS” A second EuroMillions Plus winning ticket was sold in Waterford.

The numbers drawn were 5, 8, 12, 28 and 42.

