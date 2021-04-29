'Ghost ship' MV Alta on fire

The MV Alta ‘Ghost Ship’ stranded on the coast of Ballycotton is on fire.

The ship, which washed up off the coast of Ballycotton in February 2020, was reported to the Fire Services at around 4pm on Thursday by concerned locals who saw smoke coming from the vessel.

A fire service spokesperson said the vessel was “well alight” by the time the fire service arrived on scene.

Two units of the County Fire Service are currently in attendance at the fire. Units from Midleton and Youghal are at the scene.

Ballycotton Coastguard attended the fire, but are not longer offering assistance.

