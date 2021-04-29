Thu, 29 Apr, 2021 - 18:06

'Ghost ship' MV Alta on fire

'Ghost ship' MV Alta on fire

The MV Alta ‘Ghost Ship’ stranded on the coast of Ballycotton is on fire. Credit - Oisín Keniry

Roisin Burke

The MV Alta ‘Ghost Ship’ stranded on the coast of Ballycotton is on fire.

The ship, which washed up off the coast of Ballycotton in February 2020, was reported to the Fire Services at around 4pm on Thursday by concerned locals who saw smoke coming from the vessel.

A fire service spokesperson said the vessel was “well alight” by the time the fire service arrived on scene.
A fire service spokesperson said the vessel was “well alight” by the time the fire service arrived on scene.

Two units of the County Fire Service are currently in attendance at the fire. Units from Midleton and Youghal are at the scene.

Ballycotton Coastguard attended the fire, but are not longer offering assistance.

A fire service spokesperson said the vessel was “well alight” by the time the fire service arrived on scene.

More in this section

CUH management acknowledge delays in Emergency Department CUH management acknowledge delays in Emergency Department
Watch: West Cork photographer shares rare footage of sea life sightings Watch: West Cork photographer shares rare footage of sea life sightings
Cabinet agree on reopening plan for May and June Cabinet agree on reopening plan for May and June
cork
Coronavirus

COVID-19 latest: 474 confirmed cases; 37 in Cork 

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Diabetes and kids' parties: Inclusion makes everything sweeter Diabetes and kids' parties: Inclusion makes everything sweeter
Protecting your livestock for the seasons to come Protecting your livestock for the seasons to come
Cushion the blow of sleep problems with a Reflex Pillow Cushion the blow of sleep problems with a Reflex Pillow

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY