Thu, 29 Apr, 2021 - 10:36

Port of Cork announces new cargo service between Cork and Antwerp

RoRo vessel ‘Eurocargo Bari’ which will operate on the service between Cork and Antwerp

Roisin Burke

A new roll on - roll off (Ro-Ro) cargo service is being launched in May offering a direct route between Cork and Antwerp.

The Port of Cork announced that the Grimaldi Group will offer the service on a a twice weekly direct Ro-Ro service from Cork to Antwerp beginning the second week of May.

Roll-on/roll-off ships are cargo ships designed to carry wheeled cargo, such as cars, trucks, semi-trailer trucks, buses, trailers, and railroad cars, that are driven on and off the ship on their own wheels or using a platform vehicle, such as a self-propelled modular transporter.

Chief Commercial Officer, Port of Cork Conor Mowlds said: “The decision by the Grimaldi Group to offer a direct Cork-Antwerp-Cork freight service is very welcome and will greatly support our efforts to keep supply chains moving during the current Covid-19 pandemic.

“The new service will also further strengthen Cork’s direct links with the heart of Europe, capitalising on the market’s growing use of the unaccompanied freight model, as shippers seek direct links to market rather than use the UK Land bridge.” The Grimaldi Group have been calling to Cork on a regular basis for almost 25 years for the transport of rolling freight and containers.

The Naples based Group operate a fleet of over 130 Ro-Ro, Con-Ro, (hybrid of a RORO and a container ship), Ro-Pax (a RORO vessel built for freight vehicle transport along with passenger accommodation) and cruise ferry vessels supported by investments in people, ports, terminals, and intermodal equipment worldwide and this new Irish service will link into the network at Antwerp.

port of cork
