Chernobyl anniversary to be marked in Cork city centre 

The 35th anniversary of The Chernobyl Disaster will be marked with a ceremony in Cork city tomorrow.

The Greater Chernobyl Cause charity has organised event and the Lord Mayor of Cork Cllr Joe Kavanagh will attend the ceremony at Bishop Lucey Park. A short Ecumenical Service will take place.

Due to government advice regarding public gatherings, the event will be closed to the public.

Speaking ahead of the event Fiona Corcoran, founder of the Chernobyl Greater Cause, asked people to come together in spirit and commemorate the victims of the disaster.

“We must ensure that no more Chernobyl's ever take place again," she said. "The only way we can do this is to ensure that nuclear power has no future, whilst investing in renewable alternatives."

The Greater Chernobyl Cause works to provide help and life-saving medical equipment for the long-term victims of the disaster.

The charity asked people to remember the work of the organisation in these pandemic times.

“These are unprecedented times," Ms Corcoran said "From nation to nation, town to town and street to street, the battle to keep safe in the face of the coronavirus pandemic is consuming all our energy and willpower. Everything else, it seems, has been banished to the back burner.

“I am appealing once again to the Irish tradition of spontaneous giving, even in these difficult and unusual times here at home. Our work with the forgotten people must continue.”

Donations can be made by sending a cheque to the Greater Chernobyl Cause Unit 2, Southside Industrial Estate, Pouladuff Road, Togher, Cork. Or on paypal through the website www.greaterchernobylcause.ie

Call /087 9536133 or e-mail info@greaterchernobylcause.ie for more information.