Watch: Basking sharks spotted lunching in West Cork

A 20-foot long basking shark has been spotted off the coast of Cork.
Drone footage by @intothewild45 showed basking sharks feeding on plankton near Red Strand in West Cork.
Basking sharks with kayaker Paul Cleary this morning off Red Strand #WestCork. Best viewed in full screen. These are the 2nd largest fish on the planet. Bigger shark here is ~20ft long. #Cork #Ireland @BaskingIrish @IWDGnews @wildatlanticway @theskibeagle @CorksRedFM @Corks96FM pic.twitter.com/jSjTKy9Lu3— Intothewild Ireland (@intothewild45) April 20, 2021
The sharks, which are the second-largest fish on the planet, were swimming alongside kayaker Paul Cleary.
The Irish Basking Shark Project records sightings of these fish, working collaboratively with the National Biodiversity Data Centre and the Irish Whale and Dolphin Group.
These recorded sightings contribute to a knowledge base that offers insights into how and when these animals use our waters.
The Irish Basking Shark Project has advised swimmers, boaters and kayakers to "social distance" from the "gentle giants", to avoid harm and disruption to their natural behaviour.