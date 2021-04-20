Watch: Basking sharks spotted lunching in West Cork

A 20-foot long basking shark has been spotted off the coast of Cork.

Drone footage by @intothewild45 showed basking sharks feeding on plankton near Red Strand in West Cork.

The sharks, which are the second-largest fish on the planet, were swimming alongside kayaker Paul Cleary.

The Irish Basking Shark Project records sightings of these fish, working collaboratively with the National Biodiversity Data Centre and the Irish Whale and Dolphin Group.

These recorded sightings contribute to a knowledge base that offers insights into how and when these animals use our waters.

The Irish Basking Shark Project has advised swimmers, boaters and kayakers to "social distance" from the "gentle giants", to avoid harm and disruption to their natural behaviour.