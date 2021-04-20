Vaccination rollout: Vaccination of over 65s begins in Cork’s City Hall

As the vaccination rollout continues, teams based at the vaccination centre at Cork’s City Hall have today started administering the Covid-19 vaccine to people aged between 65-69.

Last week, the HSE invited people aged between 65 and 69 years old to register for their Covid-19 vaccine.

Over the coming weeks, about 180,000 people in this group are expected to be vaccinated at HSE vaccination centres around the country using the AstraZeneca vaccine.

The vaccination centre at City Hall opened this morning to receive some of the first people in this group.

This is the first time vaccinations have taken place there following public registrations.

Some of the team at the City Hall vaccination centre this morning, ready to welcome (and vaccinate) 69-year-olds by appointment.. Another milestone reached, as it’s the first time vaccinations have taken place there following public registrations. @HSELive pic.twitter.com/uxRKU6C2tx — CorkKerryCommunityHealthcare (@CorkKerryCH) April 20, 2021

The vaccination centre at Páirc Uí Chaoimh will commence operations for the same age group cohort tomorrow.

The centres in Cork have been established as a joint project between the South/South West Hospital Group and Cork Kerry Community Healthcare.

They are advising that only people who have received a confirmed appointment from the HSE should attend at the vaccination centres and should bring photo ID.