Large groups ‘intimidating’ residents of estate in Cork suburbs 

GARDAÍ have been alerted to a pocket of anti-social behaviour in a Ballincollig estate, with reports of large groups congregating and intimidating residents in Highfield Park.

Speaking to The Echo, local Fianna Fáil councillor, Colm Kelleher, said there were issues with large groups congregating and shouting and roaring at odd hours of the night.

The councillor said the gardaí had been alerted to the issue and would be carrying out additional patrols in the area.

“It seems to be an ongoing issue,” Mr Kelleher said.

“It is unfortunate that it is happening. The residents of this estate should be afforded the same peace as everyone else.”

Mr Kelleher said the gardaí had agreed to increase patrols in the area and residents were encouraged to report anything that was out of the ordinary.

Problems in recent weeks

The reports of anti-social behaviour in Highfield Park follow incidents of criminal damage in recent weeks.

In March, gardaí were called to the Miller’s Court area of the Old Quarter in Ballincollig, as rocks and stones were being thrown at cars and homes from the regional park.

Mr Kelleher, who is also the chairperson of the Cork City joint policing committee, said he requested that Cork City Council plant mature shrubbery along the boundary area between the park and the estate to minimise future problems.

Speaking at the time of the incident at Miller’s Court, Mr Kelleher said: “I will be asking the council about the possibility of planting mature shrubs between the walkway and Miller’s Court.”

“How does one police a 300-acre park around the clock? It is almost impossible.”

He also said that there was no reason why young people should be congregating in the area late at night.