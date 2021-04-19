Mon, 19 Apr, 2021 - 15:24

Large groups ‘intimidating’ residents of estate in Cork suburbs 

Large groups ‘intimidating’ residents of estate in Cork suburbs 

A local councillor said the gardaí had been alerted to the issue and would be carrying out additional patrols in the area.

Roisin Burke

GARDAÍ have been alerted to a pocket of anti-social behaviour in a Ballincollig estate, with reports of large groups congregating and intimidating residents in Highfield Park.

Speaking to The Echo, local Fianna Fáil councillor, Colm Kelleher, said there were issues with large groups congregating and shouting and roaring at odd hours of the night.

The councillor said the gardaí had been alerted to the issue and would be carrying out additional patrols in the area.

“It seems to be an ongoing issue,” Mr Kelleher said.

“It is unfortunate that it is happening. The residents of this estate should be afforded the same peace as everyone else.”

Mr Kelleher said the gardaí had agreed to increase patrols in the area and residents were encouraged to report anything that was out of the ordinary.

Problems in recent weeks 

The reports of anti-social behaviour in Highfield Park follow incidents of criminal damage in recent weeks.

In March, gardaí were called to the Miller’s Court area of the Old Quarter in Ballincollig, as rocks and stones were being thrown at cars and homes from the regional park.

Mr Kelleher, who is also the chairperson of the Cork City joint policing committee, said he requested that Cork City Council plant mature shrubbery along the boundary area between the park and the estate to minimise future problems.

Speaking at the time of the incident at Miller’s Court, Mr Kelleher said: “I will be asking the council about the possibility of planting mature shrubs between the walkway and Miller’s Court.”

“How does one police a 300-acre park around the clock? It is almost impossible.” 

He also said that there was no reason why young people should be congregating in the area late at night.

Read More

'Losing sleep and not getting enough sleep': Cork school project looked at effects of gaming during lockdown

More in this section

Funding expected to be approved for Cork Airport works within weeks Funding expected to be approved for Cork Airport works within weeks
Cork children praised for their kindness after donating their pocket money to Penny Dinners Cork children praised for their kindness after donating their pocket money to Penny Dinners
New cargo operation to be established at Cork Airport New cargo operation to be established at Cork Airport
ballincolligcork anti social behaviour
Significant drop in Covid-19 hospitalisations from peak, no patients with virus at critical care units in Cork last night 

Significant drop in Covid-19 hospitalisations from peak, no patients with virus at critical care units in Cork last night 

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Cushion the blow of sleep problems with a Reflex Pillow Cushion the blow of sleep problems with a Reflex Pillow
Carpet-diem: Seize the day, invest in you and your home Carpet-diem: Seize the day, invest in you and your home
Urgent need to upgrade specialist units for older people at Cork University Hospital Urgent need to upgrade specialist units for older people at Cork University Hospital

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY